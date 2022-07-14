VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD)– The city of Vicksburg is hoping a new state of the art surveillance system will help reduce crime throughout the city.

City leaders voted to partner with the New Orleans nonprofit NOLA to install the new technology. Chief Penny Jones is eager for Vicksburg to install a more advanced and sophisticated surveillance system.

So the camera system is very high-tech and we were able to watch videos were we can zoom in from so many feet away and you can see what the person is holding in their hand. Chief Penny Jones, Vicksburg Police Department.

The new camera system will offer much more than just surveillance such as license plate readers and facial recognition. The NOLA Project team will monitor the new camera system 24/7.

The City is hoping to install between 55 and 60 cameras as soon as possible.