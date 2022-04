GREENVILLE, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Joycee’s Fabrics and Sewing Center in Greenville, Miss. to discuss challenges and small business opportunities. Upon arrival, Harris was greeted by Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons and U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Later this afternoon, Harris is scheduled to speak at the Delta Center Stage in Greenville.