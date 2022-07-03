MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)–Local Veterans are searching for lawnmower that was stolen from their property post commander Christopher Leguin says that he is shocked that someone would steal from veterans.



Christopher Leguin,”Our Auxiliary president came in to work on our Auxiliary Building, she called me while I was at work and asked if I had opened the gate and taken the lawnmower anywhere, I’m like no and she says, “Well it’s gone.”



Leguin says the lawnmower was stolen on Wednesday June 29th. Leguin says the thief cut through a gate, removed motions lights, and hotwired the lawnmower. The mower in question is worth eight thousand dollars Leguin says he believes the thief is looking to sell the tool.



Christopher Leguin,” It was a valuable lawnmower I’m guessing they stole it to resale it; I’m guessing out of town.”

The local authorities are aware of the incident and the post is offering a reward for the return of the lawnmower.

Christopher Leguin,”We have a 500-dollar reward if they would like to report it anonymously to us VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) post 1809 on Facebook. if it leads to an arrest, we’ll offer the reward no questions asked.”