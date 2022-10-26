VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/ KARD) — Albert Winschel a Vicksburg native and former Marine has turned his passion for gardening into his own business.

I was in the Marine Corps for over 10 years, went on several deployments and one way I found to deal with stress was gardening. Albert Winschel, Owner of Southern Siege Sauce Company

Albert has been gardening for several years now and his sauces are inspired by the cuisine in Mississippi.

Well initially I started out just hoping to fund the garden and keep my hobby going. As it grew, I started coming up with ideas, so I’ve got long term plans that I would love to see happen and I have short term plans. Albert Winschel, Owner of Southern Siege Sauce Company

Albert grows all of his locally sourced vegetables right in his own backyard. Alberts sauces first became popular within his own family.

I tried a variety of hot sauces. several of them got very popular with family and friends. Then I decided that was one way to keep the gardening hobby going and then it took over the gardening hobby. So, now I do hot sauces, extracts, and such but I would like southern siege Sauce Company to take part in the revitalization and development of Vicksburg. Albert Winschel, Owner of Southern Siege Sauce Company

You can purchase a bottle of Southern Siege Sauce Company by contacting Albert via email:

Southernsiegesauceco@gmail.com