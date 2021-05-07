Vehicle crash in Winn Parish claims the life of a child

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana State Police says one child is dead as a result of a vehicle crash that took place on May 6, 2021 at approximately 10:00 P.M. on Highway 167.

According to a press release, police initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Fusion , driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth A. Ingram, of Jonesboro, La. was travelling northbound on Highway 167.

The report states, for reasons still being under investigation, Ingram failed to slow down as she approached a 2017 International commercial vehicle, which resulted in a rear-end collision.

Both Ingram and the child passenger were not properly restrained. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ingram sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police says this crash is still under investigation.

Note from Louisiana State Police:

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories