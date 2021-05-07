Vehicle crash in Winn Parish claims the life of a child

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana State Police says one child is dead as a result of a vehicle crash that took place on May 6, 2021 at approximately 10:00 P.M. on Highway 167.

According to a press release, police initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Fusion , driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth A. Ingram, of Jonesboro, La. was travelling northbound on Highway 167.

The report states, for reasons still being under investigation, Ingram failed to slow down as she approached a 2017 International commercial vehicle, which resulted in a rear-end collision.

Both Ingram and the child passenger were not properly restrained. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ingram sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Louisiana State Police says this crash is still under investigation.

Note from Louisiana State Police:

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities.