MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) has been ranked among the top medical schools in the country by US News & World Report for 2023. In line with the College’s mission to provide globally-minded, community-focused physicians to meet the needs of rural and medically underserved populations, VCOM has been named in the top ten in the country for Most Graduates Practicing in Primary Care Fields, making it the highest-ranked program in the state of Louisiana for this category.

“This ranking demonstrates how the original vision for VCOM is being achieved,” said John G. Rocovich, Jr., JD, LLM, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors for VCOM. “Since the first class graduated, 67 percent of our alumni practice in the Appalachian or Delta regions in the United States.”

VCOM also ranked among the top third of medical schools in the nation for 2023 in the following categories: Most Graduates Practicing in Medically Needy Areas and Most Graduates Practicing in Rural Areas.

“The mission of the College is to provide physicians to rural and medically underserved areas,” said Dixie Tooke-Rawlins, DO, FACOFP, President and Provost of VCOM. “Our alumni practice statistics show that our students are filling the gaps in healthcare in our target areas. This is important to our goals in Louisiana, which is currently ranked 35th in the nation for active primary care physicians.”