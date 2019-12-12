USS Kidd Veterans Museum holds Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

(12/11/19) The USS Kidd Veterans Museum’s Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony commenced Saturday aboard the USS Kidd, and color guard was provided by Zachary High School’s Junior ROTC.

“The Pearl Harbor attack is never far from memory,” USS Kidd Ship Superintendent Tim NesSmith said. “Every sailor that arrives at Pearl Harbor stands on the rail and renders honors to the USS ARIZONA and her crew as their ship passes the site of her wreckage. It is a lesson and a warning to every generation to always remain vigilant.”

Imperial Japanese airplanes and submarines attacked the United States Pacific Fleet stationed at Pearl Harbor and the 14th Pursuit Wing at Wheeler Army Airfield just before 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, killing 2400 American military personnel, USS Kidd Veterans Museum Executive Director Rosehn Gipe wrote.

Among those killed in the attack that prompted America’s involvement in World War II was the museum’s namesake, Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd Sr.

