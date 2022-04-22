WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From Friday, April 22, 2022, to Sunday, April 24, 2022, the USA BMX National Series will make a stop in West Monroe, La. at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. Professional and amateur riders will be at the event.
Parking will be free; however, camping will be $30 per night. The races will take place as followed:
- Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:30 PM
- Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 9 AM
- Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 8 AM
The live webcast for the races can be obtained at usabmx.com/webcast.
It is an honor to serve as the host community for the Cajun Nationals, bringing BMX riders from all over the country to Ouachita Parish. We look forward to showing our out-of-town visitors our unique brand of southern hospitality.Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales