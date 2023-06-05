WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— USA Baseball names coaching staff for the 2023 16U/17U National Team Development Program. Grambling State head baseball coach Davin Pierre will make his debut as manager of one of the development teams.

Coach Pierre became head coach of the Tigers program in 2022 after serving as an assistant coach for the ball club over the past 12 seasons.

GSU’s Davin Pierre gathered with Jose Vargas, Chris Marcellus, and Cameron Bufford at the 2023 SWAC Baseball Tournament (Photo by Dominique Williams)

During his tenure, In 2010 he helped the program win its first conference title in 25 years and recently claimed the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division title for 2023.

He has overseen the development of 27 all-conference selections and eight MLB draft selections.

The coaching staff will assess and evaluate players for possible future participation in USA Baseball National Team Training. The program features a 72-man roster, and four days of skill development sessions, workouts, off-field educational seminars, and games. Plus the program offers exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters, USA Baseball staff, and national team coaches.

According to USABaseball.com field coordinator, Jim Koerner explains the mission of the showcase.

“The National Team Development Program serves as a valuable event for the country’s top amateur baseball players, and we look forward to watching them interact with the coaches on this year’s staff as they prepare for future national team opportunities, says Koerner.”

The program will take place from July 26-29 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Visit USABaseball.com to learn more about the development program.