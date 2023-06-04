UPDATE (9:58 A.M.) According to authorities, the Department of Transportation and Development repaired the traffic lights at the intersection of North 18th and Texas Avenue in Monroe, La. on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The public is advised to avoid the intersection of North 18th Street and Texas Avenue in Monroe, La. on Saturday, June 3, 2023. According to authorities, the traffic lights will be down for several hours due to a vehicle crash. If traveling in that direction, drivers should expect delays in the area.