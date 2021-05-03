UPDATE: Suspect on the run with 4-month-old child, found in Mississippi

EBRSO: Suspect has been identified as Eric Derell Smith

UPDATE: Law enforcement has located the vehicle and the suspect in Mississippi. They are actively working to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution.

There is no further information at this time.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting.

The suspect in this case is 30-year-old Eric Derell Smith.

Courtesy: East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Smith is accused of killing two unidentified people.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “after shooting two individuals, the suspect is believed to have fled from the scene with his 4-month-old child.”

Smith is considered armed and dangerous, if you see the suspect please call law enforcement.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (225) 389-5000.