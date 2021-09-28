UPDATE: Six injured in chemical plant explosion in Calcasieu Parish

CLARIFICATION: The original story noted that the number of injured persons in this morning’s explosion wasn’t 100% known. The company has since confirmed six injuries, not five.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — At least five workers are injured this morning after a chemical plant explosion last night in the City of Sulphur along La. 108 and La. 27.

Louisiana State Police Troop D Public Information Officer Derek Senegal said logs at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108 show the explosion happening around 11:45 p.m. Monday evening. Investigators were on the scene at around 12:30 a.m.

Westlake Chemical has confirmed six people were injured in the blast. The extent of injuries was not immediately known. No deaths were reported.

Senegal said teams have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, though they hope to know more during the morning today. Senegal said no “off-site impact” is being reported at this time. All roads are open to traffic.

Shortly after lunchtime today, Westlake Chemical Corporation Director of Corporate Communications Chip Swearngan released the following statement to News 10:

Late in evening of September 27, 2021, Westlake Chemical experienced an industrial accident at its Petro 2 plant in Sulphur, Louisiana, that is currently offline and is undergoing a planned maintenance turnaround. The accident has injured six contract workers who have been transported to area hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and their families. All the individuals are employees of three contract firms. There was no offsite impact and there has been no fire as a result of the accident, which is under investigation. Local and state authorities have been notified.

This is a developing story. Details will be added here as they are released.