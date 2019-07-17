Update on the health of Grambling’s Darrell Clark, tough schedule, the topics at SWAC Media Day

Grambling enters the 2019 season on a somber note. In June, wide receiver Darrell Clark and his brother were shot in New Orleans. Clark’s brother didn’t survive. But, Darrell is still in the recovery stages. Is there a chance he could play in 2019?

The Tigers’ first two games, feature regional opponents, ULM and Louisiana Tech. For years, the three Northeast Louisiana colleges avoided each other. But, what makes now the right time to play each other?

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian traveled to Birmingham for answers.