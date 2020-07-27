UPDATE: Monroe Police Identify Body Found in Ouachita River

Monroe Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in the Ouachita River.

Officers responded at around 10:40 this morning – after two cyclists found a man floating in the river near the Forsythe Boat Dock.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Ryan Stroud who police say was homeless and resided in Lafeyette.

Stroud’s father says Ryan had struggled with alcohol and drug addiction and was in Ouachita Parish for rehabilitation.

Police confirmed the stroud was wearing a New Day Recovery bracelet on his wrist when his body was found.

Stroud’s body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Police say no foul play is suspected but are asking for the public’s help in determining where and who stroud may have been with prior to this incident.

For the original report click here.