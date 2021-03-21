UPDATE: Iberia Parish man faces additional charges for sex with underage teen; child porn in ongoing investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish man who was arrested in February for carnal knowledge and drug charges was arrested again today on additional charges in an ongoing investigation.

Gavin Guillot, 21, of New Iberia, faces new charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and possession of child pornography. That’s in addition to charges filed in February, including felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of marijuana, illegal use of a controlled substance in front of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux said the investigation into Guillot began Feb. 4, when Guillot was found in Lydia with a minor and a small amount of drugs. Detectives have since obtained physical evidence confirming sexual relationships with minors.

Guillot was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail without incident without bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or IPSO Bureau of Investigations at (337) 367-8702.