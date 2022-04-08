MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Monday April 11, a new phase of construction begins for the roundabout project on Highway 549 on Rowland Road.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, intersections that may be considered candidates for a roundabout are carefully analyzed for crash history, traffic volume, and how the roundabout may affect traffic flow at nearby intersections and other roadway access points.

The single-lane roundabout aims to help improve safety at the intersection that was previously stop-controlled and reduce the potential for right-angle crashes.

Southbound traffic will be diverted to the new alignment through the roundabout whereas northbound traffic will remain on the existing Louisiana 594 alignment.

Traffic will flow through Rowland Road which sets west of LA 594. Left turns from any direction will be restricted.

Modern roundabout designs accommodate large vehicles such as 18-wheelers, fire trucks and buses. The center apron is used to allow vehicles to navigate the turn.

Construction began in September of last year and the expected completion date is this summer, if weather permits.

DOTD reminds you to drive with caution through the construction site and stay on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To read more information about roundabouts and their benefits, click here.