UPDATE 05/05/2022 3:25 p.m. – According to officials, an all clear has been issued for Emory University.

UPDATE 05/05/2022 1:07 p.m. – Officials say there is not an active shooter on Emory University’s campus. Police also responded Druid Hills High School, which is located near the university. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Emory tweet out the following update: “Police are on-scene. Continue to shelter in place, stay in buildings at Druid Hills campus until an all-clear is announced.”

UPDATE 05/05/2022 12:13 p.m. – Emory University has sent out an update on the situation at the university.

It reads: “Emory Alert – Police are on scene at Druid Hills HS. Possible armed subject on Emory Campus Shelter in place. We do not have an active shooter on campus.”

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a report of an active shooter at Emory University in Atlanta. The University sent out the alert on it’s Twitter page.

The alert says: “Emory Alert: Active Shooter reported on Emory Main Campus. Police responding. Details to follow.”

Details about the potential shooter or injuries in the incident are not available.

This is developing story, details will be updated as they become available.