UPDATE: Bastrop officers cleared in officer-involved shooting death of Thomas Johnson

(6/20/19) UPDATE: The two officers that were involved in the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of Thomas Johnson, III, have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to a press release, a Morehouse Parish Grand Jury determined the officers’ actions and conduct were reasonable and justified by law.

On March 19, 2019, two officers with the Bastrop Police Department responded to two separate complaints of an aggravated assault with a firearm at the Eden Apartments.

The suspect, Thomas Johnson, III, was armed with a loaded 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip. He disobeyed an officer’s commands to drop the firearm, resisted arrest, and was fatally shot.

Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division immediately responded to this incident and conducted an extensive, independent, and thorough investigation.

(3/21/19) UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have confirmed that two officers were involved in the officer involved shooting that claimed the life of one.

The officer’s identity have not been released.

No further details have been released at this time.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. on Kammel Street in Bastrop.

Bastrop Police officers responded to a call in reference to someone inside a vehicle with a firearm and during the course of the investigation the vehicle’s passenger, 22-year-old Thomas E. Johnson, exited the vehicle.

Shortly after, shots were fired resulting in the death of Johnson.

A firearm was found at the scene according to Louisiana State Police and it is still being processed along with other pieces of evidence.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

————

(3/20/19) UPDATE: Late yesterday afternoon, officers from the Bastrop Police Department were involved in an officer involved shooting.

According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Kammel Street just off US Highway 165.

So far, investigators say the Bastrop Police officers responded to a call in reference to someone inside a vehicle with a firearm and during the course of the investigation the vehicle’s passenger, 22-year-old Thomas E. Johnson, exited the vehicle.

Shortly after, shots were fired resulting in the death of Johnson.

LSP says a firearm was found at the scene and it will be processed with several other pieces of evidence.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

————-

(3/19/19) UPDATE (4:50 P.M.) Louisiana State Police have confirmed that the victim in the officer-involved shooting has succumbed to their injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

————-

KTVE NBC 10 has received reports of an officer involved shooting near a local school.

The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. on Kammell Street near H.V. Adams School in Bastrop.

Bastrop Police have confirmed that the shooting involved an officer from the Bastrop Police Department.

Louisiana State Police confirm they are also on the way to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The condition of the victim is unknown, but we are told an air ambulance is on its way to the scene.

Details are very limited at this time.

KTVE NBC 10 has a crew headed to the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.