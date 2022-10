EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union County Fall Breeze Pop Up Shop is coming to El Dorado, Ark. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event is hosted by Southern Airways Express and free airline tickets will be given away as well as other door prizes throughout the Pop Up Shop.

The event will last from 1 PM to 6 PM in Mattocks Park in El Dorado, Ark. Vendors, food trucks, and non profits are encouraged to join in on the fun with the community.