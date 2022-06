MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Juneteenth month here, there are several upcoming Juneteenth events that viewers can attend in Monroe, La. The events will take place as followed:

Event Date Location Time Admission Pinkin’ on the

Green June 11 Chennault Park

Golf Course 8 AM

–

2 PM $125 Juneteenth

Cleanup June 15 Louisiana Purchase

Gardens & Zoo 9 AM

–

Noon $0 Open Mic

Poetry June 16 Northeast Louisiana

Delta African American

Heritage Museum 6 PM

–

8 PM $0 Juneteenth

Father’s Day

Annual Essay

Contest June 17 Great Flowery Mt.

Baptist Church 6 PM $0 Juneteenth

Parade June 18 Wossman High School 9 AM $0 11th Annual

Juneteenth

Festival June 18 Louisiana Purchase

Gardens & Zoo Pavilion 11 AM

–

5 PM $0 Juneteenth

Freedom Day

Market June 18 Downtown River Market Noon

–

5 PM $50

Vendor fee 3rd Annual

Juneteenth

Jubilee June 18 Forsythe Park 2 PM

–

7 PM $50

Vendor fee Black and

Fashionable

Fashion Show June 18 Bayou Pointe 7 PM $35

–

$500 Family Fun

Day June 19 Northeast Louisiana

Delta African American

Heritage Museum 3 PM

–

5 PM $0 Brunch & Bubbly

Sunday

Funday Party

Event June 19 Chateau Rouge on the

Bayou 3 PM

–

7 PM $20-General

$40-VIP An Evening

with

Coco York June 24

&

June 25 Northeast Louisiana

Delta African American

Heritage Museum 6 PM

–

8 PM $25 – $60