Unrestrained teen killed in Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 20, 2021 around 3:30 P.M., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on United States Highway 80 at the intersection of Stubbs-Vinson Road. Logan Temple, 17, of Wisner was killed as a result of the accident.

According to a press release, the initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Temple, was traveling south on Stubbs-Vinson Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Hwy 80. The Civic was struck in the driver side door by a 2020 Mack Dump truck that was traveling west on U.S. Hwy 80.

Temple, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger inside the Civic, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night. Louisiana State Police Troop F

The crash still remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop F has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 68 deaths.