Unrestrained Natchitoches woman killed in fatal crash

Natchitoches Parish, La. (02/25/20)— On February 24, 2020, just after 11:30 A.M., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 174 east of Interstate 49. This crash claimed the life of a Natchitoches woman.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Toyota Camry, driven by 26-year-old Teshika Delry, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 174.

For reasons still under investigation, Delry traveled off the right side of the highway and into a ditch.

Delry then over-corrected her steering which caused her vehicle to travel across the westbound travel lane and collide with a 2007 Dodge pickup truck traveling eastbound.

Delry, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

