Jena, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at just after 3:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 127, just south of Cannon Road. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 33-year-old Huey Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt.

The initial investigation revealed a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by Smith, was traveling south on LA Hwy 127. For reasons still under investigation, he exited the roadway and overturned.

Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On July 22, 2022, Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 deaths.