Unrestrained driver killed in single vehicle crash; impairment suspected

Grant Parish (06/19/20)— On June 18, 2020, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a single-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 122 near Parasol Road. This crash took the life of a Dry Prong man.

The initial investigation revealed a 2000 Nissan Frontier, driven by 55-year-old Timothy Williams, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 122.

For reasons still under investigation, Williams failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the highway.

After leaving the highway, Williams over-corrected his vehicle, which resulted in him losing control. This action caused the vehicle to travel off the left side of the highway and crash into several trees.

Williams, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

