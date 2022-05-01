MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police Troop F Master Trooper Javier Leija, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, shortly after 11:53 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 593, south of Louisiana Highway 830-5.

This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Donavan D. Blocker of Bastrop, who was not wearing his seat belt.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Blocker, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 593. For reasons still under investigation, Blocker’s vehicle exited the roadway and overturned. As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle.

Blocker was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office. According to Leija, troopers did not suspect impairment to be a factor. However, authorities submitted routine toxicology samples for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to remind motorists that buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. According to authorities, failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained during the day or night.

In 2022, Troop F has investigated 10 fatal crashes, which have resulted in 11 fatalities.