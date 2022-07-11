UPDATE: Lee’s vehicle was found on July 11 at a towing company after it was removed from Molly Barr Trails apartment complex Friday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — The University of Mississippi has issued a Missing Student Alert after a student has been missing since July 8.

Jimmie Lee, 20, was seen around 5:58 a.m. Friday leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi. Officers believe Lee was visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Lee is a black male and was last seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a license plate number “JAYLEE1.” Lee’s car has a gold racing stripe on the middle of the hood and front bumper.

Lee, also known as “Jay Lee”, was wearing a silver robe, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers during the time he was last seen.

He is five feet, seven inches tall weighing around 120lbs. Lee also has black and blonde hair with brown eyes.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lee’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or (662)-915-4911.