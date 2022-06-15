MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana System is hosting their second annual Black Male Summit. Scholars involved in the program say the summit is inspiring them in multiple ways.

Ebenezer Aggrey, scholar, “Since being a part of this program I’ve been able to build my confidence up, really get involved and really invest myself into the community.”

Scholars from multiple Louisiana Universities gathered at the University of Louisiana Monroe for the Black Male summit. Students in the program will be awarded scholarships for the next academic school year. Scholar Lance Jones says he plans to become a judge and the program is guiding him in the right direction.



Lance Jones, “The program has blessed me with this summer internship at a local law firm close to my school and I am enjoying it, It’s perfect. We’re going to be practicing a trial next week so I’m just looking forward to it. ”

President and C.E.O. of the university of Louisiana system Jim Henderson started the program two years ago and says the scholars involved in the program will serve as leaders in both the present and future.



Jim Henderson,” We are addressing issues that have long plagued Louisiana, and these young men are going to be the next generation of leaders that are going to make all of us very very proud.”

The University of Louisiana system will pin 18 scholars on Thursday June 16th.