MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 14, 2022, the University of Louisiana at Monroe received 943 graduates for the Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies. Congratulations to all of the graduates.

We are so proud that you are going to join the ULM alumni family. I hope you know that you will always be a Warhawk. Ron Berry, University of Louisiana at Monroe President