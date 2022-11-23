MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — November is recognized as national Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that The University of Louisiana Monroe has added a new registered student organization called The Tribe.

The Tribe which is a brand-new registered student organization focuses on Native American culture and heritage.

To be represented in this way for our native students, it creates a place of belonging, a sense of community and connection. It’s a way to keep our heritage and to enrich the campus with our culture. Jeanae Clark, student Advocacy and Accountability Office Manager, University of Louisiana Monroe.

Although ULM has Native American students, there has not been a space for these students to get together and create a community. The Tribe also raises awareness about native culture, and it encourages students to look into their family ancestry.

My culture means everything in the world to me. It makes me who I am. I stand high on my morals, high on who I am, my legacy, my genealogy and who my people were. Terry Lambert, The Tribe, University of Louisiana Monroe.

The organization even offer resources to help you if you want to figure out your family history but don’t know where to start. The Tribe will meet next on December 3rd at 3:30 P.M. in Stubbs Hall.