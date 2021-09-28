University of Louisiana Monroe and United Way partner to invest in local third graders

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The University of Louisiana Monroe along with united way is planning to use a book to invest in third graders.

The school and organization is giving third graders a book titled “There’s a Bridge On The Bayou” to encourage reading. When it’s time for the third graders to head off to college, it’ll be the universities 100th anniversary. Students will be able to turn the book in and receive a 500-dollar scholarship to attend the university.



President of the University of Louisiana Monroe Dr. Ronald Berry says this scholarship valuable to both the students and the university.



Dr. Ronald Berry “These students will be our freshmen class when we turn 100 years old so it’s a special deal for them and for us”

Students that received the book say they enjoy spending time at the university and they are very excited about what the future holds.



Liberty White Scholarship recipient, “I’m proud and I’m also going to be the president when I grow up and I will be able to be just like them”



Jason Dumas Scholarship recipient, “My favorite part was seeing the first lady , getting to see their big house and getting to learn about the college and everything else about the book.”



At this point in time only third graders from Monroe City schools have the book , but the university along with United Way say they plan on placing the book in the hands of nearly every third grader in the city of Monroe.



