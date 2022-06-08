MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Arkansas at Monticello will offer the state of Arkansas’ only online Master of Science in Nursing with an emphasis on public health. The degree requires 37 credit hours.

The goal of our new MSN degree is to expand all nursing opportunities and reach all communities. This degree teaches registered nurses to connect resources in the community to create a healthier population. There is a huge demand. We did a workforce analysis and a survey of all our stakeholders, including our current students, clinical instructors, clinical facilities and employers. We asked them if they saw any benefit in this; it was an overwhelming, yes. Dr. Brandy Haley, Dean of the School of Nursing at UAM

Candidates must have at least one year of nursing experience in the field to qualify for the MSN program. There will be two tracks for the nursing master’s degree. Prospective students with a Bachelor of Science in nursing can complete the MSN program in two to five years, depending on how many credits they take each year.

Students with an associate degree or nursing diploma will need three to seven years to complete the BSN and MSN degrees. The program is now accepting applicants and it will begin in January of 2023.

To receive more information about the program or questions concerning how to apply for the program, contact Dr. Brandy Haley at 870-460-1069 and/or Dr. Christine Felts at 870-460-1969.