EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Way of Union County will host a kickball tournament at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Boys and Girls Club fields on North West Avenue in El Dorado, Ark. Entry fee for teams is $25 and will benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which helps fund health and human services programs at 13 local nonprofit organizations.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend the event. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

For more information or to have registration forms sent, contact United Way at 870-862-4903 or email alexis@unitedwayunioncounty.com.