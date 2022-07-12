MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — United Way of Northeast Louisiana is continuing its second year of The Heirship Project, aimed at educating and assisting residents who need help obtaining a clear property title. According to the organization, it scheduled the project to kick off in August.

Heir property comes about when a property owner dies and does not do the necessary legal work. Heirs who have a verbal agreement to live on the property but no legal title could face many obstacles, including:

Selling the property.

Making repairs on the property.

Qualifying for government aid to fix damages to the home.

“Last year, 100 percent of our participants indicated the workshop was helpful and that they learned something new about protecting their property,” said Michelle Saucer, Director of Community Initiatives at United Way NELA. “We’re excited to expand the reach of this project in 2022 and make it as accessible as possible to our community members.”

The Heirship Project will consist of seven events with both in-person and virtual options. All events are free and open to the public.

Date: Thursday, August 4th

Time: 12:00 until 1:30 p.m.

Train the Trainer Workshop

Location: Zoom

Date: Thursday, August 4th

Time: 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop

Location: United Way NELA | 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe or Zoom

Date: Thursday, September 15th

Time: 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop

Location: Bastrop Municipal Center | 1901 Moeller Drive, Bastrop

Date: Thursday, December 8th

Time: 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop

Location: United Way NELA | 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe OR Zoom

Date: Thursday, February 16th

Time: 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop

Location: Lincoln Parish Library | 910 N. Trenton Street, Ruston

Date: Thursday, April 13th

Time: 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop

Location: United Way NELA | 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe OR Zoom

Date: Thursday, June 15th

Time: 6:00 until 7:30 p.m.

Community Workshop

Location: United Way NELA | 1201 Hudson Lane, Monroe OR Zoom

Interested individuals who need assistance obtaining a clear property title for heir property or who want to know more information about heir property should contact 211 for registration details. Simply dial 211 from any landline or mobile phone (available 24/7), or text your zip code to 898-211 (available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.).

Registration is also available online at unitedwaynela.org/heirship.

Photo courtesy of United Way of Northeast Louisiana

“Our goal is to assist those residents who really need help clearing these property titles, but it’s also to educate the public,” said Kim Lowery, Vice President of Community & Organizational Strategy at United Way NELA. “We want to equip other local organizations so they can provide direction to their own clients.”

Wesley Eby Johnson with E & P Consulting, LLC will provide education at all workshops. According to Johnson, families will have the opportunity to learn about various options including:

Transferring property ownership to one or more individuals.

Selling the property to a third party.

Continuing to have multiple heirs as owners of the property.

“Participants will be taught how to talk about these options with one another and how to be better stewards of the legacy properties left by their parents and grandparents,” Johnson said. “The end result of the Heirship Project should be that more property transfers will take place from the estates of the deceased to the heirs, leaving less properties becoming abandoned or blighted due to maintenance and repair needs not being met.”

For more information about The Heirship Project, dial 211 or text your zip code to 898-211.