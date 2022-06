WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From June 20, 2022, to July 22, 2022, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana will host their 2nd Annual Ready 4 School Uniform Drive. The drive will take place at the following locations:

Chatman Library

Jackson Parish Library

Lincoln Parish Library

Ollie Burns Memorial Library

Ouachita Parish Public Library (Main Branch)

Union Parish Library

United Way of Northeast Louisiana (Monroe and Ruston Offices)

For more information, call 211.