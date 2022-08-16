MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 16, 2022, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana announced its partnering with Entergy Louisiana to provide utility bill assistance to qualifying Entergy electric customers who reside in the 12-parish service area. The 12-parish area includes the following locations:

Caldwell Parish

East Carroll Parish

Franklin Parish

Jackson Parish

Lincoln Parish

Madison Parish

Morehouse Parish

Ouachita Parish

Richland Parish

Tensas Parish

Union Parish

West Carroll Parish

We’re proud to partner with United Ways throughout Louisiana on this first-of-its-kind program for our customers. We understand the difficulties people are facing and we pride ourselves on being a partner in the communities we serve. Together, we have weathered many storms and our communities deserve the best response we can give them. Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana President and CEO

Entergy Louisiana customers who qualify for the $150 bill credit will receive information via text, email, and phone calls. If customers suspect a scam, they should call Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY or visit entergy.com/scams.

To qualify for the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana customers must have a household income of up to $250 percent of the federal poverty level.

Household Size 250% Federal Poverty

Level-Annual Income 1 $33,975 2 $45,775 3 $57,575 4 $69,375 5 $81,175 6 $92,975

To apply for the one-time credit, Entergy Louisiana will need customers to provide a photo ID, the first page of 2021 tax return, 2021 W-2, last paystub, and Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form.

United way of NELA encourages customers over the age of 65 with little technology skills or without a computer to visit the following locations for assistance with the application: