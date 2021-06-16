United Way of NELA introduces Ready4School, a School Uniform Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The United Way of NELA is introducing Ready4School which is a school uniform drive. Ready4School is made up of a partnership between the United Way and local libraries across four parishes to collect school uniforms for elementary school children.

According to a press release, starting on Monday, June 21 and ending on Friday, July 2, children’s gently used uniforms, new shoes, socks, belts and backpacks are requested from the community and can be donated at the following locations:

Chatham Library

Jackson Parish Library

Lincoln Parish Library

Ollie Burns Memorial Library

Ouachita Parish Library (Main Branch)

Union Parish Library

United Way NELA (Monroe & Ruston locations)

“We are thrilled to partner with local libraries to gather these essential items for our students,” said Jessica Hughes, United Way NELA Volunteer UNITED Manager. “At United Way, we work to ensure that children are successful in elementary school, and a big part of that is equipping their families with the resources they need to be ready for school next year.”

Once drop offs are completed on July 2, United Way volunteers will sort the donated items and help with delivery to area schools for the 2021-22 school year.

“United Way’s mission is to help every member of our community have an opportunity to thrive. We all benefit when a child has what they need to succeed in school. We have such a generous community, and I have no doubt that we can make a difference for these children and their families,” said Meghan Jones, Director of Marketing and Communications at United Way NELA.

For more information about Ready4School, dial 211.