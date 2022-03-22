MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The United Way of NELA and its members raised more than three million dollars over the past year. The Celebrating Excellence 2021 award winners were for people who have gone above and beyond in giving to the community and raising money for United Way helping campaigns.

KTVE/KARD was one of the winners of the “Going The Extra 10%” Award. The United Way gave out their awards at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Bayou Pointe on the morning of Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Louisiana 5th Congressional District Congresswoman Julia Letlow was one of the keynote speakers.

“It means absolutely everything,” Letlow said. “It was such an honor to be with all of these heroes, in my opinion, today and this morning, who have given so much of their time, energy, and service. It really showed me what it means to have a servant’s heart. “