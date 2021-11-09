United Airlines set to depart from the Monroe Regional Airport

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–On January 3rd of 2022 United Airlines will no longer be a part of the Monroe Regional Airport. Frequent flyers say a lack of airlines could cause trouble in their everyday lives.

According to the city of Monroe due to a decrease in air travel, United Airlines is deciding to no longer host flights to or from Monroe. United Airlines lost seven billion dollars last year during the pandemic and will reduce flights across their network. Frequent flyer Jeremy Goff says having fewer flying options will have a negative impact on those that fly often.

Jeremy Goff, “I think it’ll have a negative impact due to the fact of people wanting to travel, like I travel for work. Having people crammed together with less airlines is going to create havoc for traveling people, people who do it for work and for pleasure.”

Director of the Monroe Regional Airport Charles Butcher says another airline could possibly replace United, depending on COVID-19 cases.

Charles Butcher, “I’ve been in contact with several other airlines and you know now a lot of the airlines are just not growing. They’re not coming into new markets. I think they want to see how everything goes with COVID just to make sure that we’re all going in a positive direction not only the airline industry, but everything.”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.