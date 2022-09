UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Voter’s League, in partnership with the Grambling Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., will host a Voter’s Registration drive on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The event will take place at the Union Parish Court House Annex, located at 303 E. Water St. in Farmerville, La.