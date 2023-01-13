All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating 48-year-old Misty Patrick Vanvlack who is wanted for Prostitution. According to deputies, Vanvlack is known to be frequent in the Farmerville and Marion areas.

She is described as a White female who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 110 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of the suspect, contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.