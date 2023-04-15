UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired deputy, 89-year-old Dennis Conrad Kennedy. Deputy Kennedy is from Farmerville, Louisiana and was born on December 24, 1933 and passed away on April 13, 2023. Starting in 1972, Kennedy served as a deputy sheriff for the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office for 12 years.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5 PM until 7 PM at the Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville, Louisiana. There will be a second visitation at 9:30 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2023 with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM.

Photo courtesy of Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Interment will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Farmerville under the direction and care of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.

After 20 years of service, Kennedy retired from the United States Air Force and retired from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office with 12 years of service. For over 60 years, he served as a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He restored antique vehicles, with his most successful project being a 1928 Ford Model.

Memorials can be sent to the American Heart Association and Antioch Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family HERE. If you would like to send flowers to the family or place a tree in memory of Dennis Conrad Kennedy, please visit the Kilpatrick Funeral Home’s Tribute Store.