Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs approximately 356 pounds.

He is known to be frequent in the Downsville and Farmerville areas. If you know the whereabouts of Caples, contact deputies at 318-368-3124.