UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Farmerville, La. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to deputies, the crash took place on Highway 2 near Brantley Road, east of Farmerville.

The driver’s black pickup truck should have significant damage on the driver’s side, possibly some red paint. The driver was described as a White male, who is approximately 30-years-old.

If anyone has seen the driver or the vehicle, contact Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies at 318-368-3124.