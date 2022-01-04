Union Parish Sheriff believes inmate received help to escape custody

FARMERVILLE, La(KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Department is looking to locate an inmate that escaped while on work release. The sheriff of the department believes that the inmate’s escape was planned.



Authorities say on January 3rd Kamren Gautreaux walked away from a jobsite near Sardis Church R0oad. Authorities say Gautreaux told deputies he needed to use the restroom and shortly after he disappeared. Gateaux is listed at 5-foot 5 inches and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white jacket. Union parish sheriff dusty gates says the detention center is adjusting their work release policies in order to prevent more inmates from escaping.



Dusty Gates, “It does look like it was a planned escape, the investigation has determined that apparently he had an accomplice to his escape also. The detention center is reviewing the policies concerning the handling of inmates on the work release crews, and they are reviewing those policies and will be making changes.”



If you have any information regarding Gautreaux’s whereabouts, contact the Union Parish Sheriff’s office.