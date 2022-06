UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, June 25, 2022, the Union Parish Police Jury President Brenda Abercrombie issued a burn ban.

The Union Parish Police Jury issues an Emergency Declaration Burn Ban on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to officials, this included open-air burning of any trash, garbage, leaves, limbs, or debris of any type and shooting of personal fireworks. The burn ban order ends on June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Officials stated they would reevaluate conditions then.