UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 8, 2023, around 6:30 AM, the Louisiana State Police Troop F was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 33, north of Louisiana Highway 151. As a result of this crash, 20-year-old Christopher B. Moore of Farmerville died.

The initial investigation revealed that Moore was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra and was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 33. The GMC exited the roadway and impacted several trees, then overturned for reasons still under investigation.

Moore was restrained in the vehicle but sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample has been obtained and submitted for analysis. The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.