UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A Pollock man is set to face alleged rape charges against an 8-year-old juvenile in Bernice, La.
According to authorities, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a complaint received by Wisconsin investigators concerning a juvenile sex crime involving Daryl Ray Stagg, 60, of Pollock, La., and an 8-year-old juvenile victim.
According to authorities, Stagg allegedly committed oral sexual battery against the victim at multiple locations spanning several years, including one encounter at a residence in Bernice, near Union Parish.
Stagg is in custody in Grant Parish being held on charges of First Degree Rape, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Oral Sexual Battery. Stagg is expected to face additional charges as more victims are identified. His bond is set for $950,000 in Union Parish.
This is a joint investigation involving Grant and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices and Kenosha County, WI Sheriff’s Office and is ongoing.
We will keep you updated with the latest on this story.