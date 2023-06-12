UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A Pollock man is set to face alleged rape charges against an 8-year-old juvenile in Bernice, La.

According to authorities, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a complaint received by Wisconsin investigators concerning a juvenile sex crime involving Daryl Ray Stagg, 60, of Pollock, La., and an 8-year-old juvenile victim.

According to authorities, Stagg allegedly committed oral sexual battery against the victim at multiple locations spanning several years, including one encounter at a residence in Bernice, near Union Parish.

Stagg is in custody in Grant Parish being held on charges of First Degree Rape, Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, and Oral Sexual Battery. Stagg is expected to face additional charges as more victims are identified. His bond is set for $950,000 in Union Parish.

This is a joint investigation involving Grant and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices and Kenosha County, WI Sheriff’s Office and is ongoing.

We will keep you updated with the latest on this story.