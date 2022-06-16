FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Union Parish High School released information on its Facebook page that stated students were banned from bringing cellphones, headphones and smartwatches to campus.

According to a document in the post, as of May 27, 2022, no student cell phones, earbuds, air pods, Bluetooth headphones or smart watches will be allowed to be in use at the school during the day for ANY reason. Students may NOT use their phones during class for calculators, checking time, music, reading a book, checking grades or for any other reason. If there is a medical reason to use a cell phone, that may be allowed per a 504 or health plan, with prior approval.

Union Parish High School administrators reported phones will NOT be allowed during physical education, recess, class change or lunch, and students will not be allowed to use phones in the hallway or restrooms.

We understand it is difficult to feel out of touch, but parents can call the front office to relay messages to students. Union Parish High School Administration and Faculty

According to the school, some of the difficulties administrators face with hundreds students using cell phones include the possibility of:

Students taking videos and pictures of other students in the bathroom and posting on Snapchat (child pornography).

Students watching movies in class.

Students continually taking out their phones in P.E. and the locker room.

Students taking pictures/videos and posting on TikTok.

Students participating in group texts during the school day that make fun of other students and teachers.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish High School Facebook

Union Parish High School Administrators also announced a ban on certain clothing, and students can only bring clear backpacks or handbags to school. However, small cosmetic-sized bags up to 5.5″x7.5″ are allowed for privacy.