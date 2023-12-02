Union, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Friday night’s showdown was a matchup to remember when the state championship runner up for the previous three years straight Union Parish Farmers went up against the biggest Cinderella of Louisiana High School Football, the Undefeated #1 seed Jena Giants in the semifinals.

This game would decide who would secure their spot in the Caesars Superdome for the chance win a state title, and it was a defensive battle all the way to the end. The Farmers defense capitalized within the first few plays with a strip sack fumble, and it was returned for a touchdown by Braxton Patterson for the only score of the first half.

The second half saw a burst of scoring opportunities on each side with Zerrick Jones charging into the endzone for the touchdown and the two-point conversion to give Jena the Lead in the third quarter. Both teams would then go on to trade touchdowns in the fourth quarter with Union’s Jy’marion Island running a touchdown to go up 24-16 with a minute left to Jena to try and score again.

During the final drive for Jena, they threw a pass to the outside, but it would be Patterson coming up big again as he wrestled the ball away from the receiver and came up with the interception to seal the victory for Union Parish and send them to the State Championship game for the fourth consecutive year.

Union Parish will now face Saint James High School for the 3A State Championship.