DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in locating William Cody Ovitt. Ovitt is described as 150 pounds standing five feet and seven inches tall.

According to deputies, Ovitt is frequent in the Downsville, La and Farmerville, La. areas. Deputies say, Ovitt has an outstanding warrant for Felony Theft.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call (318) 368-3124.